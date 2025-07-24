Menu

Canada

B.C. miners trapped behind wall of debris 30 metres long, 8 metres high

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rescue operation of 3 trapped miners underway in northern B.C.'
Rescue operation of 3 trapped miners underway in northern B.C.
A complex rescue operation is underway near Dease Lake, B.C., where three miners are trapped underground at the Red Chris copper and gold mine. Neetu Garcha explains what happened, and what's complicating rescue efforts.
Three miners remain trapped underground Thursday at a mine in northwestern B.C.

Specialized drones have now been deployed at the Red Chris gold and copper mine to assess the geotechnical conditions underground.

The miners are in a refuge area with food, water and air that can accommodate up to 16 people, according to Newmont, the company that owns and operates the mine.

The miners became trapped on Tuesday after two sections of the underground area caved in.

They were working more than 500 metres beyond the first cave-in, Newmont said, and were asked to relocate to the refuge station before a second cave-in blocked the access way.

Newmont said staff at the mine were able to communicate with the miners after the first cave-in to make sure they made it to the refuge area before the second cave-in cut off all communication.

On Thursday, Newmont said the debris blocking access to the underground area is estimated to be approximately 20 to 30 metres long and seven to eight metres high. The area of the refuge chambers is not in the same area as the fall of ground and is understood to be stable and well-ventilated.

A remote control scoop, transported from the nearby Brucejack site, has begun removing debris, Newmont confirmed.

Teams are also restoring the specialized communication system in an attempt to re-establish communication with the workers.

Two of the miners are from B.C. and one is from Ontario.

All operations at the Red Chris mine have been paused while the rescue operation is underway.

