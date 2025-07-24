Menu

Crime

Bail hearing set to begin for 3 charged in Quebec militia plot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 8:26 am
1 min read
A bail hearing is scheduled to begin today for three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City region.

The Crown is opposing bail for Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24.

They are among four people arrested in July for allegedly trying to start an anti-government “community” north of Quebec City, and using a private Instagram account to recruit members.

Click to play video: 'Quebec terrorism suspects didn’t get guns and ammo from us: Canadian Forces'
Quebec terrorism suspects didn’t get guns and ammo from us: Canadian Forces
A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail last week under a lengthy list of conditions that includes wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

Angers-Audet, Lagacé and Chabot face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms, and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

Forbes, who is not charged with terrorism, and Chabot are active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

