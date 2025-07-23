Menu

Economy

Nova Scotia must double housing starts to restore pre-COVID affordability: report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Canada’s national housing agency says Nova Scotia must double the number of annual residential construction starts in the province for 10 years to reach pre-pandemic affordability levels.

Lukas Jasmin-Tucci, an economist with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, says Nova Scotia should aim to hit 12,540 housing starts a year.

Jasmin-Tucci says housing projects have not kept up with the rapid population growth Nova Scotia has experienced over the past five years.

The agency estimates the province is on track in 2025 to hit about 5,450 housing starts, which refer to the beginning of construction on a new residential home or building.

Colton LeBlanc, Nova Scotia’s minister of growth and development, says doubling the rate of new housing projects is achievable.

LeBlanc says the province needs collaboration from municipalities and Ottawa to ramp up residential development and make homes more affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

