Passenger, 20, killed in crash between trucks on Manitoba highway

The passenger in a water truck that was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Tuesday morning is dead, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Blue Hills detachment were called to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 1 and Road 101 West, around 7:30 a.m., where they learned that the gravel truck was speeding up after turning on to the highway when it was hit from behind by another truck hauling a water tank.

The gravel truck’s driver, a 59-year-old man from the RM of North Cypress-Langford, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

The 22-year-old water truck driver, from Tolstoi, had minor injuries as a result of the crash, while his passenger, 20, died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s criminal collision investigative team. All three men involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, RCMP said.