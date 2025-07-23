Menu

Sports

As losses pile up, CF Montréal pledges rebuild in open letter to fans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2025 11:15 am
2 min read
CF Montreal Vs. Philadelphia Union highlights.
As CF Montreal languishes at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings, the club says it is entering a rebuild.

Montreal has a 3-15-6 record in MLS play — for 15 points in 24 games — and dropped out of the Canadian Championship with a quarterfinal loss to lower-tier Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League in a bleak season.

In an open letter to fans Wednesday morning, Montreal’s executives acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and stated the club would begin a new chapter rooted in ambition, pride and winning.

President and CEO Gabriel Gervais, managing director of recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo and managing director of academy strategy and roster management Simon Saputo signed the letter.

It did not specify any tangible changes coming but did say supporters would see concrete steps toward that goal in the upcoming transfer windows. The MLS summer window opens Thursday.

Montreal had the league’s lowest payroll last season.

Full letter:

“We have not met the standards we set for ourselves, nor those you have the right to expect. That is why we felt the need to communicate with you directly today.

We share your dissatisfaction with the Club’s results, and it is our responsibility to build a winning team that we can all be proud of.

That is why we have decided to undertake a rebuild and launch a new chapter at CF Montréal. A chapter based on ambition and pride. A new era with victory at the heart of our sporting ambitions, while also honouring our rich history and the connection with you, our 12th player.

We know that trust is regained through actions. As such, during the upcoming transfer windows, you will see concrete steps, a committed team, and strong initiatives aimed at rebuilding, together, a Club that deserves your loyalty.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

