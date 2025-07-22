Thief allegedly drives off with vehicle just steps away from owner in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a normal Sunday evening quickly turned into a unexpected turn of events for Chef de Cuisine food truck owner Mohammed Nobi.

“I had just parked in front of my food truck and was working like usual,” said Nobi.

But moments later, the spot where his vehicle usually sits was suddenly empty.

“I looked at my car, and it was moving. Then I saw the guy — he started to drive,” Nobi recalled.

According to Nobi, the man behind the wheel was allegedly a customer he had just served. The vehicle wasn’t the only thing taken — Nobi says his laptop, credit card, wallet, and other belongings were inside.

By the time Nobi realized what was happening, it was too late to stop him.

“I tried to catch him, but he was already at the driveway,” he said. “So I called someone who works at a nearby board shop. He helped me drive all the way to the airport to follow him — but we couldn’t find him.”

Later that evening, a phone notification offered the first clue about the suspect’s location.

“Highway 33 in the Rutland area. He was shopping there,” Nobi said. “He used my debit card — and my wife’s debit card too. There was a $470 transaction.”

Nobi admits he left his keys in the car, a mistake he never expected to impact his small business.

“I had to shut down my business yesterday. I lost money,” he said.

The RCMP confirm the theft remains under investigation.