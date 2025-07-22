Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. signs 2 more trade deals, this time with with Manitoba, Yukon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'David Eby provides update on progress made at Carney’s meeting with premiers'
David Eby provides update on progress made at Carney’s meeting with premiers
Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada's premiers today to discuss trade and tariffs ahead of an upcoming deadline from the U.S. president. We have received an update from B.C. Premier David Eby about the progress made so far. Keith Baldrey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia has signed two more internal trade agreements with other Canadian jurisdictions to boost trade and labour mobility, a day after a similar deal with Ontario was announced.

B.C. Premier David Eby says in a statement that the province has signed separate deals with Manitoba and Yukon, agreeing to work “to remove trade barriers between provinces and territories.”

The statement says the deal signed with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew includes measures to increase the mobility of regulated workers and professionals between the two provinces, and allowing direct alcohol sales from Manitoba to B.C. consumers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

B.C. alcoholic beverages can already be sold directly to consumers in Manitoba.

The Yukon agreement signed with Premier Mike Pemberton focuses on the removal of trade barriers as well as the alignment of standards for regulated occupations.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal between B.C. and Yukon is in addition to a memorandum in May that the two jurisdictions will co-operate on possibly connecting their power grids.

Trending Now

“With these trade agreements, we’re making it easier to buy and sell our great Canadian products to our fellow Canadian neighbours,” Eby says in the statement. “This is another important step toward building a stronger economy here at home — one that’s less reliant on the U.S and works better for people.”

The deals were signed at the premiers’ meeting in Huntsville, Ont., where B.C.’s agreement with Ontario was made public Monday.

Ontario also announced agreements with Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, which Premier Doug Ford said when combined with the B.C. deal would help Canada unlock roughly $200 billion in economic potential.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices