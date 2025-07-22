Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nunavik police under review after 3rd fatal shooting in 8 months

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2025 3:48 pm
1 min read
The logo of the Nunavik Police Service is shown. View image in full screen
The logo of the Nunavik Police Service is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Nunavik Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A regional authority in northern Quebec has launched a review into the Nunavik Police Service after the third fatal police-involved shooting in eight months.

The Kativik Regional Government says three deadly incidents since November 2024 is “three too many.”

The authority says it is overseeing an audit of policing practices and policies to ensure community members can feel safe.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The KRG says it will consult with local leaders as well as work on a plan to end a rotational system for police management that sees them fly in and out of the communities where they work.

The most recent death happened last week when officers allegedly shot and killed a person in Inukjuak while responding to a call about a possible forcible confinement.

Trending Now

A news release by the Quebec’s police watchdog said a person at the home allegedly approached the officers with a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

The KRG has extended condolences to the victim’s family and says it is working with local authorities to co-ordinate grief and trauma counselling.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices