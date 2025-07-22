Nunavik police under review after 3rd fatal shooting in 8 months

Send this page to someone via email

A regional authority in northern Quebec has launched a review into the Nunavik Police Service after the third fatal police-involved shooting in eight months.

The Kativik Regional Government says three deadly incidents since November 2024 is “three too many.”

The authority says it is overseeing an audit of policing practices and policies to ensure community members can feel safe.

The KRG says it will consult with local leaders as well as work on a plan to end a rotational system for police management that sees them fly in and out of the communities where they work.

The most recent death happened last week when officers allegedly shot and killed a person in Inukjuak while responding to a call about a possible forcible confinement.

A news release by the Quebec’s police watchdog said a person at the home allegedly approached the officers with a knife.

The KRG has extended condolences to the victim’s family and says it is working with local authorities to co-ordinate grief and trauma counselling.