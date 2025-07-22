No one hurt in flipped float plane on Winnipeg River: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say no one was hurt when a float plane flipped over on the Winnipeg River and was later found upside down in the water.

Officers from the Lac du Bonnet detachment were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the pilot — who was able to escape just before the plane tipped — had landed safely on the water, but an issue with the right float caused it to flip while taxiing to shore.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 27-year-old pilot, a man from Snow Lake, wasn’t injured in the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is involved in the investigation into what happened, with the help of Manitoba RCMP.