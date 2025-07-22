Menu

Canada

No one hurt in flipped float plane on Winnipeg River: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 12:11 pm
1 min read
File: RCMP badge.
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News
Manitoba RCMP say no one was hurt when a float plane flipped over on the Winnipeg River and was later found upside down in the water.

Officers from the Lac du Bonnet detachment were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the pilot — who was able to escape just before the plane tipped — had landed safely on the water, but an issue with the right float caused it to flip while taxiing to shore.

The 27-year-old pilot, a man from Snow Lake, wasn’t injured in the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is involved in the investigation into what happened, with the help of Manitoba RCMP.

Aviation Museum in full flight during Spring Break
