No one hurt in flipped float plane on Winnipeg River: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say no one was hurt when a float plane flipped over on the Winnipeg River and was later found upside down in the water.
Officers from the Lac du Bonnet detachment were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the pilot — who was able to escape just before the plane tipped — had landed safely on the water, but an issue with the right float caused it to flip while taxiing to shore.
The 27-year-old pilot, a man from Snow Lake, wasn’t injured in the incident.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is involved in the investigation into what happened, with the help of Manitoba RCMP.
