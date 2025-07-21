Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Okanagan creators release Dungeons & Dragons graphic novel

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 9:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna artists launch Dungeons & Dragons-inspired novel'
Kelowna artists launch Dungeons & Dragons-inspired novel
Kelowna's Fool's Gold team is proving that rolling the dice pays off. As Sydney Morton shows us, their Dungeons & Dragons passion had humble beginnings, and now their work is gaining recognition.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Imagination has Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) leaping off the gaming table and into the real world for a group of artists, players and YouTubers in the Okanagan.

Their passion for the famous role-playing game is taking the team behind Fool’s Gold to places they could have never predicted, including a popular YouTube podcast, and now, a graphic novel book deal.

“In 2017, we were just playing this game in my basement with my friends and then suddenly now we are getting product out there,” said Felix Irnich, producer and game master. “People love watching (Fool’s Gold) on YouTube. We are getting invited to San Diego ComicCon.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The D&D-inspired role-playing show has been a smash success on YouTube. Viewers helped the team raise nearly $2.5 million on Kickstarter to launch their Fool’s Gold campaign set called ‘Into the Bellowing Wilds’ so fans can interact and play in the world themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything in the (campaign) book, you can expand and create your own story, and that’s really what we wanted,” said Jenna Woldenga, creator of Fool’s Gold.

Now, they’ve inked a graphic novel book deal with the publishing company Simon & Schuster to bring a whole new audience into the Bellowing Wilds world with ‘Fool’s Gold: Death by Karaoke.’

Trending Now

“The funny story that comes from all of this, my character sings karaoke and sings it so bad he casts a spell that releases an apocalyptic creature, the Tarrasque,” said Woldenga.

The humongous D&D monster was reimagined by team artist Avery Howett and then by Hit Point Press into a equally large miniature figure players can use in their games.

“It won the 2025 Origins Award for the Tarrasque [miniature],” Howett said. “We beat out Star Wars, Warhammer, and I think even D&D in order to take home that prize, so it was a huge honour.”

Their ingenuity is taking them on a mad dash to the top of their industry as ‘Fool’s Gold: Death by Karaoke’ hits the shelves Tuesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices