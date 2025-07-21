Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Unproductive Alberta farmland to be converted back to forest

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2025 5:09 pm
1 min read
In this July 6, 2017 photo, coniferous trees in Yoho National Park reach toward the sky with snow-topped mountains in the background in Canada's stretch of the Rocky Mountains, straddling the border of British Columbia and Alberta. View image in full screen
In this July 6, 2017 photo, coniferous trees in Yoho National Park reach toward the sky with snow-topped mountains in the background in Canada's stretch of the Rocky Mountains, straddling the border of British Columbia and Alberta. AP Photo/Adam Kealoha Causey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is providing over $100 million to help return unproductive Alberta farmland to its original forested state.

Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to Canada’s natural resources minister, says the cash is part of the $3.2 billion 2 Billion Trees program and the reforestation will help capture carbon and reduce greenhouse gases.

The goal is to support provinces, territories and third-party organizations in planting two billion trees across Canada by 2031.

Hogan says cleared farmland will be turned back into thriving forests, providing employment to Indigenous women and youth, and providing economic benefits.

Click to play video: 'Canada falling short of pledge to plant 2 billion trees by 2030: audit'
Canada falling short of pledge to plant 2 billion trees by 2030: audit
Trending Now

Mike Toffan from Project Forest says through four different projects, 12 million trees will be planted in Alberta, including on the Siksika Nation and in the Peace Country.

Story continues below advertisement

He says some of the land goes back well over a century, when a quarter section was offered to settlers to encourage settlement in the Prairies.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In some of those cases, the original farmers were farming the land, weren’t able to make an economic go and the next generation didn’t take that on,” Toffan said Monday.

“So going back to 1912 and in some cases prior to that, land was cleared in areas, not able to produce economic crops and those are perfect cases to bring forests back.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices