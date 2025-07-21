Menu

Crime

RCMP find cocaine, crack hidden in vehicle during rural Manitoba traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
A driver spotted speeding on Highway 17 Thursday night is facing numerous charges, police say, after they found cocaine and crack concealed in his vehicle.

Manitoba RCMP officers were patrolling in the RM of Fisher around 9:45 p.m., when they saw the vehicle driving 139 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone and pulled the driver over.

A search of the vehicle turned up 160 grams of cocaine and crack, along with drug paraphernalia, which police said was stashed inside a speaker.

A 23-year-old man from Bowmanville, Ont., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He’ll also have to pay a $561 speeding ticket, and his licence will be suspended after he tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

RCMP said the man was released with a pending court date.

