Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police warn of text message scam seeking payment of fake motor vehicle tickets

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to spot fake texts as CRA, anti-fraud centre warn of rising scams'
How to spot fake texts as CRA, anti-fraud centre warn of rising scams
WATCH (May 2024) The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and Canada Revenue Agency say the number of people susceptible to scams, especially through fake text messages continues to rise. Sean Previl reports on how you can spot them and how else to protect yourself. – May 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are issuing a public warning about a text message scam asking people to pay fake tickets for parking and photo radar.

Investigators have received more than 25 reports in recent weeks of text messages telling people they must pay overdue tickets and encouraging them to click on a link in the message to complete payment.

The messages threaten that people could have their vehicle towed, their driver’s licence suspended or face hefty fines and other penalties if they fail to pay the tickets.

Calgary police say the text message scam seeks payment for fake parking or photo radar tickets. View image in full screen
Calgary police say the text message scam seeks payment for fake parking or photo radar tickets. Global News

Police say the City of Calgary and the government of Alberta will not send text messages to request payment of outstanding fines.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, photo radar or parking tickets, along with any followup communication, will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators are warning anyone who receives a message threatening them over unpaid tickets to not click on any attached links, not provide any payment or personal information through the text message and immediately delete the message without engaging the sender.

More information on how to pay legitimate parking tickets is available online, along with information on how to pay any traffic tickets.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of such fraud is also encouraged to report it to the Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'BBB warns online scams have exploded since 2015'
BBB warns online scams have exploded since 2015
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices