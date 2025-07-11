Lethbridge police issue warning about new photo radar text scam

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are asking the public to be aware of a photo radar scam following multiple reports from citizens in the past few days.

Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says this particular scam is a new take on a common phishing scam that involves sending text messages claiming to be from “Alberta Drive Safe,” “Safe Roads Alberta” or “City of Lethbridge,” all while stating the individual has an unpaid photo radar ticket.

Officers say the fraudulent text message include a link to click, claiming it contains directions to pay the alleged ticket.

According to police, legitimate photo radar ticketing in Lethbridge will never come through text messages. Tickets are mailed to the registered owner’s address and payments are dealt with by Alberta Courts and Alberta Registries

To protect yourself against potential scams, police say residents should know that, if no payment is received, the fine will be levied against the registration of the vehicle and never through text. Police are also reminding residents to never click any links from unsolicited messages, whether texts or emails.

Police say residents should never provide any money or personal information and they should delete the text or email right away.

If you believe you may have an unpaid ticket, police say you should contact them or your registration centre.

Alternatively, to see if you have an outstanding ticket, you can visit traffictickets.alberta.ca.