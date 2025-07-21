Surrey RCMP cruiser struck by SUV while officer responding to call

Send this page to someone via email

Four people, including an RCMP officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an SUV hit an RCMP vehicle on Sunday night.

Surrey, B.C., police said an RCMP Surrey provincial operations support unit (SPOSU) officer was responding to an emergency call when an SUV struck them at 8:22 p.m. in the intersection of 176 Street and 64 Avenue.

Two adults and a small child were in the SUV and they were also taken to the hospital.

SPOSU’s major crime MVI unit took over the investigation and the integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service (ICARS) was called in to assist. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage is asked to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-41725.