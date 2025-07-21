Ex-police officer involved in Breonna Taylor case faces sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

A former Louisville police officer will be sentenced on Monday for violating Breonna Taylor’s rights during the raid in which she was shot and killed, with President Donald Trump’s Justice Department asking the judge to imprison him for just one day.

The surprising request by the department’s Civil Rights Division angered members of Taylor’s family, some of whom may address the court on Monday ahead of the hearing to sentence former detective Brett Hankison.

The hearing is due to start at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March 2020 after they used a no-knock warrant at her home. Her boyfriend, believing they were intruders, fired on the officers with a legally owned firearm, prompting them to return fire.

Taylor’s death, along with the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer, sparked racial justice protests across the U.S. over the treatment of people of color by police departments.

During President Joe Biden’s administration, the Justice Department brought criminal civil rights charges against the officers involved in both Taylor and Floyd’s deaths.

Hankison was convicted by a federal jury in November 2024 of one count of violating Taylor’s civil rights, after the first attempt to prosecute him ended with a mistrial.

He was separately acquitted on state charges in 2022.

The Justice Department’s sentencing memo for Hankison downplayed his role in the raid at Taylor’s home, saying he “did not shoot Ms. Taylor and is not otherwise responsible for her death.”

The memo was notable because it was not signed by any of the career prosecutors who had tried the case.

It was submitted on July 16 by Harmeet Dhillon, a political appointee appointed by Trump to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and her counsel Robert Keenan.

Keenan previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, where he argued that a local deputy sheriff convicted of civil rights violations, Trevor Kirk, should have his conviction on the felony counts struck and should not serve prison time.

The efforts to strike the felony conviction led several prosecutors on the case to resign in protest, according to media reports and a person familiar with the matter.

The department’s sentencing recommendation in the Hankison case marks the latest effort by the Trump administration to put the brakes on the department’s police accountability work.

Earlier this year, Dhillon nixed plans to enter into a court-approved settlement with the Louisville Police Department, and rescinded the Civil Rights Division’s prior findings of widespread civil rights abuses against people of color.

Attorneys for Taylor’s family called the department’s sentencing recommendation for Hankison an insult, and urged the judge to “deliver true justice” for her.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings on Friday denied Hankison’s request for a new trial.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch;Editing by Noeleen Walder and Helen Popper)