Indigenous group says ancient remains found at Toronto job site are missing

An Indigenous organization is threatening to stop all construction at a Toronto job site after discovering that ancestral remains stored in a dump truck for over a year are now missing.

The Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI), representing the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, said it’s threatening to halt construction activities on Withrow Avenue after feeling like its pleas to find the remains were ignored.

The HDI claims the City of Toronto and its consultants withheld access to the remains and denied repeated requests for involvement.

The remains were excavated from a site located in what is acknowledged as historic Haudenosaunee territory.

“We’ve been denied basic information, denied consultation and denied respect,” said Aaron Detlor, legal counsel for HDI. “Now we have been told, in writing, that those remains are actually sitting in a dump truck. This is beyond negligent.”

Archaeological Services Inc. (ASI), the consultant hired by the city, has confirmed that the human remains were placed in a dump truck and removed from the site, though they have not disclosed where the remains were taken.

The Withrow Avenue site sits on top of an ancient Indigenous village and is designated a burial site investigation zone, according to the release.

A city plaque across the street even marks the area’s significance. HDI says it never consented to the excavation or handling of the remains, which it says violates both Canadian and international law.

Other archaeological firms reportedly declined to work on the site due to ethical concerns. HDI alleges ASI proceeded without the required free, prior and informed consent from the Haudenosaunee.

The group is calling for the immediate return of the remains and an end to all archaeological activity on the site until its jurisdiction is fully recognized. It says it’s prepared to take direct action if the city does not comply.

“The remains of Haudenosaunee ancestors must not be treated like trash,” the statement read. “They must be returned to the Earth with ceremony and dignity, not treated like garbage.”

The city said it plans on holding a news conference on the issue.

The remains were first uncovered in January 2024 during routine utility work. Since then, the site has been fenced off under 24-7 security, with the city spending nearly $200,000 to monitor it. Yet, no formal excavation or repatriation process has begun.

Tanya Hill-Montour, the archaeology supervisor for Six Nations of the Grand River, has previously criticized the city’s lack of urgency and transparency.

Hill-Montour said if the remains were of a European settler, she felt there would be more urgency to see a resolution to the matter by now.

City officials have cited weather delays and ongoing negotiations with First Nations as reasons for the slow progress. However, HDI maintains that Indigenous communities with rightful jurisdiction were excluded from decision-making.

The conflict also highlights growing concern over Ontario’s Bill 5, which gives provincial ministers the power to override heritage and environmental protections, raising fears that more Indigenous burial sites could be compromised.

For now, HDI says it will act independently to investigate and protect its ancestors unless the city reverses course.

“Due to the appalling disregard shown by the City of Toronto, we must proceed with our own investigation,” the HDI said.

— with files from Matthew Bingley