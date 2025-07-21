Ontario man swimming in Muskoka lake hit by boat, driver charged

See more sharing options

A man out for a swim in a lake in Muskoka, Ont., is in critical condition after being hit by a boat over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge and first responders in Muskoka received several calls Saturday that there had been a boat collision on Skeleton Lake in Muskoka Lake Township.

The crash happened near Skelton Lake Road 5 around 5 p.m.

Callers reported that a boat had collided with a swimmer and people on shore had managed to bring the victim out of the water.

Police say first responders were on scene quickly and the victim, a 22-year-old Georgina man, was rushed to hospital.

He was then later air-lifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located the driver of the vessel, a 39-year-old Niagara Falls man, and charged him with impaired operation causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a demand, failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information, including footage from home surveillance systems, to call Bracebridge OPP.