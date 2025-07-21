Menu

Crime

Ontario man swimming in Muskoka lake hit by boat, driver charged

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives'
Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives
RELARED: As we head out in the water this summer, there are simple ways for you and your family to stay safe. Kimiko Hirakida with the Lifesaving Society has more on what types of people are at a higher risk of drowning – Jun 29, 2025
A man out for a swim in a lake in Muskoka, Ont., is in critical condition after being hit by a boat over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge and first responders in Muskoka received several calls Saturday that there had been a boat collision on Skeleton Lake in Muskoka Lake Township.

The crash happened near Skelton Lake Road 5 around 5 p.m.

Callers reported that a boat had collided with a swimmer and people on shore had managed to bring the victim out of the water.

Police say first responders were on scene quickly and the victim, a 22-year-old Georgina man, was rushed to hospital.

He was then later air-lifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located the driver of the vessel, a 39-year-old Niagara Falls man, and charged him with impaired operation causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a demand, failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information, including footage from home surveillance systems, to call Bracebridge OPP.

