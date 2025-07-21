3 teens arrested in Winnipeg machete attack: police

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital Friday night after he was attacked with a machete while shopping on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police say.
Three suspects — between the ages of 13 and 15 themselves — have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Officers were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, who police said had been robbed and struck with a machete multiple times and had a “significant” injury to his hand. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The teen suspects were tracked down to a restaurant on St. Matthews Avenue and arrested. All three face robbery charges. A 13-year-old was also the subject of three warrants for failing to comply with a sentence.
Two of the suspects were taken into custody, while the third, a 15-year-old, was released on an undertaking.
