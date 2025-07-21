Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 teens arrested in Winnipeg machete attack: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 10:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?'
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
RELATED: If Winnipeg wants to crack down on knife crime, the city’s law enforcement may want to borrow some ideas from across the pond. Teagan Rasche reports. – Mar 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital Friday night after he was attacked with a machete while shopping on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police say.

Three suspects — between the ages of 13 and 15 themselves — have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, who police said had been robbed and struck with a machete multiple times and had a “significant” injury to his hand. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The teen suspects were tracked down to a restaurant on St. Matthews Avenue and arrested. All three face robbery charges. A 13-year-old was also the subject of three warrants for failing to comply with a sentence.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody, while the third, a 15-year-old, was released on an undertaking.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices