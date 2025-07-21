Missing 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in New York: state police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in northeastern New York state have found the body of a missing nine-year-old Canadian girl.

A news release from New York State Police says officers from the Warren County Sheriff’s office received a call from a man reporting his nine-year-old daughter missing from the area of Exit 22 of I-87 in Lake George, possibly due to an abduction, on Saturday just before 10 p.m.

They say the child was identified as Canadian resident Melina Frattolin, and her father as 45-year-old Luciano Frattolin.

The release says the Warren County Sheriff’s Office initially led the investigation and as the case progressed, officers identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline of Melina’s disappearance.

Police in New York say with the help of several local police agencies, Melina was found dead in Ticonderoga, NY, about 50 kilometres northeast of Lake George near the New York-Vermont border, on Sunday.

The investigation has been turned over to the New York State Police, and at this time police say there is no indication that an abduction occurred and there is no threat to the public.

There was no word on charges in the news release, and New York State Police say a press conference will be held on Monday.