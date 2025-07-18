Quebec City region received 75 millimetres of rain in less than two hours on Thursday

See more sharing options

Up to 75 millimetres of rain fell over two hours in parts of the Quebec City area on Thursday when severe thunderstorms swept across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says the storms caused flash floods that inundated streets in the region, forcing about 15 people from their homes.

Torrential rain led officials to close numerous streets in Quebec City’s historic district, as well as the Cap-Blanc staircase, a popular tourist attraction.

In total, Quebec City’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood received 84 mm of rain.

Across the St. Lawrence River in Lévis, Que., 76 mm of rail fell.

Elsewhere in southern Quebec strong winds damaged trees and triggered power outages, particularly in the Montérégie region.