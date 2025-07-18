Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Quebec City region received 75 millimetres of rain in less than two hours on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 3:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How prepared is Canada for flooding events?'
How prepared is Canada for flooding events?
WATCH: How prepared is Canada for flooding events? – Jul 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Up to 75 millimetres of rain fell over two hours in parts of the Quebec City area on Thursday when severe thunderstorms swept across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says the storms caused flash floods that inundated streets in the region, forcing about 15 people from their homes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Torrential rain led officials to close numerous streets in Quebec City’s historic district, as well as the Cap-Blanc staircase, a popular tourist attraction.

In total, Quebec City’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood received 84 mm of rain.

Trending Now

Across the St. Lawrence River in Lévis, Que., 76 mm of rail fell.

Elsewhere in southern Quebec strong winds damaged trees and triggered power outages, particularly in the Montérégie region.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices