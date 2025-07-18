Montreal barber shop threatened with $30K fine from Quebec language watchdog

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The owner of a barber shop in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough feels he is an unfair target of Quebec’s OQLF French language watchdog.

The owner of the Corner Shop barbershop has been warned several times that he is violating the law for not only his outdoor signage, but also his English posts on social media.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jesse Padulo says the provincial government has warned him that he has until July 29 to change his sign or else he will face a fine of $30,000.

Padulo told Global News inspectors from the OQLF showed up about six months ago following a complaint over his sign.

As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the language watchdog also began targeting his social media posts.

For the full story, watch the video above.