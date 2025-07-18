Menu

Canada

Montreal barber shop threatened with $30K fine from Quebec language watchdog

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 7:13 pm
Montreal barber shop owner digs in against Quebec’s language watchdog
WATCH: Montreal barber shop owner digs in against Quebec’s language watchdog
The owner of a barber shop in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough feels he is an unfair target of Quebec’s OQLF French language watchdog.

The owner of the Corner Shop barbershop has been warned several times that he is violating the law for not only his outdoor signage, but also his English posts on social media.

Jesse Padulo says the provincial government has warned him that he has until July 29 to change his sign or else he will face a fine of $30,000.

Padulo told Global News inspectors from the OQLF showed up about six months ago following a complaint over his sign.

As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the language watchdog also began targeting his social media posts.

For the full story, watch the video above.

