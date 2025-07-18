Teen arrested in killing of Maine paddleboarder as cause of death revealed

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Maine on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found hours after she went missing during an evening paddleboarding excursion earlier this month.

Investigators identified the deceased as 48-year-old Sunshine Stewart on July 3 and, after over a week of silence and unanswered questions, said in a statement on Thursday that she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Her body was found during a search of Crawford Pond, a 600-acre body of water in Union, southern Maine, after she disappeared on July 2.

View image in full screen Crawford Pond is seen on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Union, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / Getty Images

Police said they arrested the teenage suspect in Union without incident on Wednesday night. He was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, authorities confirmed.

“The arrest is the result of relentless investigative work by Detectives and Investigators with the Maine State Police,” the news release said.

According to CNN, Stewart lived in Tenants Harbor, a neighbourhood in a town called St. George, about 20 miles south of Crawford Pond.

Her friend Rachael Blumenberg, who was staying with Stewart at the time of her death, told local CNN affiliate WMTW that when she found Stewart’s dog home alone on the evening of her disappearance, she knew something was wrong.

“The house was completely dark, and her dog was there, and she’s very devoted to her dog,” she said, adding that her friend was planning to host a July 4 weekend celebration.

Crawford’s death alarmed residents as police initially shared very few details about the homicide and no information about potential suspects.

Gus Williams told WMTW that Crawford Pond residents never lock their doors because of how safe the area is.

“It definitely feels … just intrusive and, I don’t know, terrifying,” he told the outlet before the arrest.

Law enforcement said in a news release on July 3 that, upon locating Stewart’s body, the Maine State Police major crimes unit was called in because of the circumstances surrounding her death, but did not elaborate.

Stewart’s sister, Kim Ware, described her as active, outdoorsy and courageous, telling WMTW that her sibling “loved the outdoors, hiking, boating, paddleboarding and yoga.”

“To know Sunny is an amazing blessing. My sister and my best friend. The aunt that stepped up to help me raise her nephews,” Ware said.

“Anyone blessed to be in her presence was in awe of her, her strength, courage, character, her energy and light.”

Stewart’s friend Sarah Vokey told the outlet that Stewart had endured some hardships but always kept a positive outlook.

“Her life was not an easy one, but she strode through it with her head held high with that beaming, all-encompassing smile on her face,” Vokey said.

“One of the many reasons I admired, loved, and appreciated her. One of the hardest things I have ever written was the text I sent to my son: ‘Sunshine was murdered.’”

Details surrounding Stewart’s death are still sparse, with authorities remaining tight-lipped about evidence that may have been collected at the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no more information will be released at this time.