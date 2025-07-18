Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney names Quebec senator as government leader in Senate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bill C-5: Carney’s ‘nation-building’ projects legislation passes Senate'
Bill C-5: Carney’s ‘nation-building’ projects legislation passes Senate
RELATED: Carney's 'nation-building' projects legislation passes Senate – Jun 26, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Senator Pierre Moreau is now the government’s representative in the Senate, replacing Marc Gold who retired last month.

Moreau will be tasked with guiding government legislation through the Senate in this new job.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moreau has more than four decades of legal and political experience as a former member of Quebec’s national assembly.

He served in multiple cabinet roles during his nearly decade long tenure in provincial politics.

Trending Now

Moreau was appointed to the Senate in September 2024 by former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Moreau will celebrate his 68th birthday in December, so he has more than seven years before reaching the Senate’s mandatory 75-year-old retirement age.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices