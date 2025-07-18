Menu

Health

Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double overnight; 13 cases reported

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 9:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Multiple provinces reporting more measles cases'
Health Matters: Multiple provinces reporting more measles cases
With summer camps and travel underway, several provinces are reporting more cases of measles. New Brunswick is reporting a case of measles in Sussex, all while provincial officials say they believe there are other measles cases in the region. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 11, 2025.
The number of confirmed measles cases in New Brunswick’s south-central region has more than doubled over the past 24 hours.

Public health officials say there are 13 confirmed cases of the contagious infection in Sussex, N.B., up from five on Wednesday.

Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health for Sussex, said earlier in the week she suspected there could be more cases because some infected people could simply stay home and not seek medical attention.

Measles cases were first reported in Sussex about a week ago after a person travelled to the area from another province between June 22 and June 23.

Barker highlighted the importance of vaccination due to rising cases countrywide.

New Brunswick has said at least 10 per cent of children are not fully vaccinated against measles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

