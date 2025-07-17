Lawnmower sparks wildfire in Osoyoos that spread to nearby home

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire sparked north of Osoyoos, B.C., on Thursday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Oliver and Osoyoos fire crews responded to a structure fire that appears to have spread.

Osoyoos RCMP said the fire is on Radio Tower Road and early indications are that the fire started in the grass while a homeowner was mowing their lawn.

The fire then spread to a home on the property. RCMP confirmed it did not spread to a second home but it did affect some vehicles.

The fire is about 2.4 hectares at this time but is classified as out of control.

Residents in the area can see smoke from the fire but RCMP said there are no reports of any injuries.

RCMP is assisting with roadblocks in the area and ask that anyone requiring access to the neighbouring properties at the Osoyoos Cottages do so via NkMip Road.