Man accused of dangling child from Whistler balcony faces criminal charges

A man is facing criminal charges over an incident involving a child that shocked Whistler on Canada Day last year.

Sea-to-Sky RCMP says bystanders went to police after they allegedly saw a man holding a child over a balcony and heard things breaking and screaming inside the hotel room on the Whistler Village Stroll.

Police detained a couple under the Mental Health Act, and the child received medical care, RCMP said.

Late last month, prosecutors charged Jason Frost, 45, with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life, Mounties said.

“This was a highly visible event as Whistler was in the midst of its Canada Day Celebrations. We recognize the impact the incident had on individuals who witnessed this unfold in our community that day,” Sea-to-Sky RCMP spokesperson Const. Antoine Graebling said in a media release.

“We are incredibly thankful for the multiple witnesses that alerted the RCMP which enabled our officers to act swiftly and professionally in managing this high-risk situation. Their cooperation and actions were key that day in saving a child’s life.”

Mounties said the incident highlights the importance of reporting any alleged abuse or neglect of a minor.