Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of dangling child from Whistler balcony faces criminal charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 4:51 pm
1 min read
FILE — Whistler village is seen in Whistler, B.C., in this Oct. 23, 2008, file photo. View image in full screen
FILE — Whistler village is seen in Whistler, B.C., in this Oct. 23, 2008, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is facing criminal charges over an incident involving a child that shocked Whistler on Canada Day last year.

Sea-to-Sky RCMP says bystanders went to police after they allegedly saw a man holding a child over a balcony and heard things breaking and screaming inside the hotel room on the Whistler Village Stroll.

Police detained a couple under the Mental Health Act, and the child received medical care, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Man sentenced for fatal Whistler stabbing'
Man sentenced for fatal Whistler stabbing

Late last month, prosecutors charged Jason Frost, 45, with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life, Mounties said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This was a highly visible event as Whistler was in the midst of its Canada Day Celebrations. We recognize the impact the incident had on individuals who witnessed this unfold in our community that day,” Sea-to-Sky RCMP spokesperson Const. Antoine Graebling said in a media release.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are incredibly thankful for the multiple witnesses that alerted the RCMP which enabled our officers to act swiftly and professionally in managing this high-risk situation. Their cooperation and actions were key that day in saving a child’s life.”

Mounties said the incident highlights the importance of reporting any alleged abuse or neglect of a minor.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices