Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in Folk Fest Cybertruck vandalism

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking for a suspect after a Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while parked at Birds Hill Park for the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Officers were called Monday about the incident, in which a woman allegedly wrote profanity on the truck with a marker.

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.