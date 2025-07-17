Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspect in Folk Fest Cybertruck vandalism

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are circulating this image of a suspect who allegedly vandalized a Cybertruck at Birds Hill Park. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are circulating this image of a suspect who allegedly vandalized a Cybertruck at Birds Hill Park. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking for a suspect after a Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while parked at Birds Hill Park for the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Officers were called Monday about the incident, in which a woman allegedly wrote profanity on the truck with a marker.

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Canadian man on a mission to sell his Teslas over disdain for Elon Musk'
Canadian man on a mission to sell his Teslas over disdain for Elon Musk
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices