Crime

4 arrested in February Magnus Avenue murder: Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Magnus Avenue homicide investigation'
Magnus Avenue homicide investigation
RELATED: Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide on Magnus Avenue. – Feb 27, 2025
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a local man earlier this year.

Winnipeg police said a months-long investigation into the Feb. 25 death of Matthew Pelletier, 35, led to second-degree murder charges for each of the suspects.

Pelletier was found dead in a Magnus Avenue home that afternoon when police conducted a well-being check.

Between July 7 and Wednesday, police arrested Derek Donald Franklin, Charlie Bronson Keeper, Eric Jade Wirffel and Clinton William Wirffel. The men are all between the ages of 37 and 43.

Police said Franklin also faces charges of possessing a weapon and breaching a release order. Clinton Wirffel has been charged with two breaches of a release order.

All four remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Trio of Winnipeg homicide suspects handed second-degree murder charges'
Trio of Winnipeg homicide suspects handed second-degree murder charges
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

