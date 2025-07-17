4 arrested in February Magnus Avenue murder: Winnipeg cops

See more sharing options

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a local man earlier this year.

Winnipeg police said a months-long investigation into the Feb. 25 death of Matthew Pelletier, 35, led to second-degree murder charges for each of the suspects.

Pelletier was found dead in a Magnus Avenue home that afternoon when police conducted a well-being check.

Between July 7 and Wednesday, police arrested Derek Donald Franklin, Charlie Bronson Keeper, Eric Jade Wirffel and Clinton William Wirffel. The men are all between the ages of 37 and 43.

Police said Franklin also faces charges of possessing a weapon and breaching a release order. Clinton Wirffel has been charged with two breaches of a release order.

All four remain in custody.

