Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds sue contractor for $60M over ‘catastrophic’ Kingston bridge failure

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 5:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government sues contractor for $60m after bridge failure'
Federal government sues contractor for $60m after bridge failure
WATCH: Federal government sues contractor for $60M after bridge failure.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A legal battle is escalating between a construction firm and the federal government over the “catastrophic failure” of a historic lift bridge in Kingston, Ont.

Landform Civil Infrastructures Inc. (LCI), the company originally hired to repair the LaSalle Causeway, filed an $8-million lawsuit against Ottawa in March, accusing federal officials of breaching their contract and falsely blaming the firm for the collapse.

Now, the federal government is firing back and seeking more than $60 million in damages through a newly-filed counterclaim.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In court documents obtained by Global News, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) accuses LCI of multiple failures, including improper work sequencing, inadequate bracing, and not submitting key engineering calculations before the bridge buckled during repairs in spring 2024.

The incident forced the complete demolition of the bridge, shut down marine traffic in Kingston’s harbour for weeks, and triggered the installation of a temporary crossing, according to the court documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s claim calls LCI’s work “defective and of no value,” alleging that the damage was a direct result of the contractor’s negligence. They also estimate future costs for a new permanent solution at around $30 million.

Trending Now

PSPC also claims it paid LCI more than $7.5 million for work that never resulted in a functioning bridge.

In its original lawsuit, LCI alleged it had followed the approved plan and was wrongly scapegoated. It is seeking compensation for unpaid invoices, lost business opportunities, and legal fees.

Sigma Risk Management, the engineering firm named in the original lawsuit and tasked with assessing the collapse, has not yet responded in court.

None of the allegations from either side have been proven in court and the case is still ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices