Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Patients at N.B. hospitals prioritized for nursing homes in attempt to free up beds

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Horizon Health trying to free up hospital beds'
Horizon Health trying to free up hospital beds
The New Brunswick government has approved what Horizon Health is calling a “last resort.” They will be temporarily prioritizing patients from four regional hospitals waiting for long-term care beds to deal with overcrowding in the hospitals. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick Social Development Minister Cindy Miles has approved the temporary prioritization of patients at four hospitals who are waiting for admission to nursing homes.

Miles says the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, Upper River Valley Hospital in Hartland, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital will prioritize nursing home placements for the next 30 days.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While nursing home admissions are normally done chronologically, during critical circumstances the minister has the authority to prioritize admission of alternate-level-of-care patients waiting in hospital when requested by the health authority.

Trending Now

The change can be enacted for up to 30 days when emergency and acute care departments are over capacity and when critical surgeries are cancelled due to a lack of available hospital beds.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices