Couche-Tard walks away from bid to buy 7-Eleven parent company

Send this page to someone via email

The parent company of 7-Eleven says it remains committed to its stand-alone plan after Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. backed away from its offer to buy its rival.

Japanese company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. says it engaged in good faith and constructively with the Quebec-based company to explore the possibility of reaching a deal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Couche-Tard has said that it walked away from its offer Wednesday due to what it called a “lack of constructive engagement.”

Had the deal gone ahead, it would have handed Couche-Tard a dominant position in the global convenience store game.

Couche-Tard spent nearly a year courting the Japanese company which also holds a broader portfolio of supermarkets, food producers and financial services companies.

Couche-Tard has close to 17,000 stores in 29 countries and territories around the world.