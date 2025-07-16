Menu

Crime

Quiet night turns shocking for Saskatoon family after man found hiding in attic

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 6:42 pm
1 min read
Man Found Hiding in Saskatoon Attic
WATCH: What was a quiet night for one Saskatoon family took a strange turn over the weekend as they discovered a man hiding in their attic.
After putting his kids to bed, Matthew Hardy headed to the living room to relax and watch some TV.

However, later that evening, he heard a loud banging on his back door. The events that followed were something the Hardy family won’t soon forget.

Watch the video above for more.

