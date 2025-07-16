Menu

Health

B.C. recruting blitz nets almost 800 U.S. health-care worker applications in 2 months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2025 4:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health minister provides update on efforts to recruit internationally trained doctors to B.C.'
Health minister provides update on efforts to recruit internationally trained doctors to B.C.
B.C.'s health minister announced the province is expanding its efforts to recruit internationally-trained doctors, following what she says has been a successful campaign to recruit U.S. health care professionals. Keith Baldrey has more.
British Columbia’s health minister says the province has received almost 780 job applications from qualified American health professionals as part of its recruitment campaign.

Josie Osborne says more than 2,250 doctors, nurses and other health professionals have signed up for webinars and expressed interest in working in B.C. since March.

Click to play video: 'Province launches ad campaign targeting health care workers in 3 U.S. states'
Province launches ad campaign targeting health care workers in 3 U.S. states

Bylaw changes implemented by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. this month mean U.S.-trained doctors can become fully licensed in B.C., without further assessment if they hold certifications from various American medical boards.

Osborne says that means Canadian doctors trained in the U.S. can “come home” and the path also becomes easier for American physicians.

The minister says the college is also considering more changes that would give internationally trained physicians a pathway to practise, if they completed a minimum of two years of postgraduate training in family medicine in the United States, Australia, United Kingdom or Ireland.

It would also make it simpler if they have completed postgraduate training and certification in certain specialties from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. or Ireland.

A statement from the Health Ministry says of the 780 job applications received between May and June, 181 are for Interior Health, 154 for Fraser Health and 121 for Vancouver Coastal Health.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

