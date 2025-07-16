Menu

Economy

A trade deal with the U.S. could include lumber quotas, Carney says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada targets China with higher tariffs as part of steel industry measures'
Canada targets China with higher tariffs as part of steel industry measures
Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced new measures he says are aimed at protecting Canada’s steel industry that include targeting metal that comes from China. Countries without a free trade agreement with Canada are likely to feel the biggest change, with Canada changing its tariff-rate quota from 100 per cent to just 50 per cent of 2024 volumes. Additional duties will also be imposed on 25 per cent of steel imports from all non-U.S. countries that contain steel melted and poured in China before the end of July.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says any future trade deal with the United States could include “some element of managed trade,” including quotas, on softwood lumber exports.

Carney’s comments come after B.C. Premier David Eby told Bloomberg News that the federal government has been speaking with the provinces about quotas to resolve the softwood lumber dispute.

The prime minister says he’s been in close contact with Eby about the softwood file, adding that resolving the conflict is a “top priority” as the United States prepares to double various duties to 34.45 per cent.

Click to play video: '‘We just want to be part of it’: First Nations press for inclusion ahead of summit with Carney'
‘We just want to be part of it’: First Nations press for inclusion ahead of summit with Carney
Canada and the United States have been without a softwood lumber agreement since 2015, and Eby has previously said that resolving the dispute could “build momentum” for a larger, more comprehensive trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat is to impose 35 per cent tariffs by Aug. 1 on Canadian goods currently not compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Carney says he agrees with Eby’s idea of resolving the softwood lumber dispute as part of a larger trade deal, but notes that both issues are unfolding along different times lines.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

