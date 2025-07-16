Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia municipal police chiefs question province’s shift to expand RCMP coverage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. police chiefs against move to consolidate services around the RCMP'
N.S. police chiefs against move to consolidate services around the RCMP
WATCH: N.S. police chiefs against move to consolidate services around the RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s municipal police chiefs are questioning the provincial government’s plan to expand the services of the RCMP.

Ryan Leil, chief of the New Glasgow Regional Police, says the existing model is working for the 10 municipalities in the province that have their own police force.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan has said local forces that can’t meet provincial standards, such as having specialized services like dive teams, would be replaced by the RCMP.

Leil says municipal police chiefs are concerned about the implications for towns if they can’t afford to meet the standards.

Trending Now

The government’s plan to expand the RCMP is in response to a report by Deloitte released last month that recommended the province create a provincial police force to better serve the public.

Instead, Nova Scotia has opted to expand the role of the RCMP.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices