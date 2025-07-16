Nova Scotia municipal police chiefs question province’s shift to expand RCMP coverage

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia’s municipal police chiefs are questioning the provincial government’s plan to expand the services of the RCMP.

Ryan Leil, chief of the New Glasgow Regional Police, says the existing model is working for the 10 municipalities in the province that have their own police force.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan has said local forces that can’t meet provincial standards, such as having specialized services like dive teams, would be replaced by the RCMP.

Leil says municipal police chiefs are concerned about the implications for towns if they can’t afford to meet the standards.

The government’s plan to expand the RCMP is in response to a report by Deloitte released last month that recommended the province create a provincial police force to better serve the public.

Instead, Nova Scotia has opted to expand the role of the RCMP.