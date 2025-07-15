Saskatchewan farmers hope for more rain this summer

Saskatchewan farmers are hoping the province gets more rain this summer, especially in the south where some crops have seen only one to two inches of rain all season.
The Government of Saskatchewan said there are supports out there for people, like business risk management programs.
Global’s Nicole Healey has more on how farmers are feeling about their crops this year in the video above.
