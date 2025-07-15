Menu

Economy

B.C. expands heat pump rebate to owners, renters in multi-unit buildings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 3:50 pm
1 min read
Is a heat pump right for you?
RELATED: You may have heard them being touted by the province on the air waves, or heard gospel about how amazing they are in the winter, but what are the benefits of having a heat pump? Bondi Energy co-founder Belinda Gilbey gives us the low down on the pros and cons of owning one and if it's worth it. – Feb 24, 2024
The British Columbia government is expanding eligibility for heat pump rebates to people who live in condos and some rentals.

Under the Better Homes Energy Savings Program, income-qualified residents living in multi-unit residential buildings will be able to access rebates topping out at $5,000.

The province says the initiative will help B.C. meet its climate goals while saving electricity and helping ensure more people living in apartments and condos can cool their homes during extreme heat.

Improved heat pump rebates unveiled by federal and provincial governments

Starting on Tuesday, the rebate program will open to suites in condo and apartment buildings up to six storeys tall which already use electric heating.

In the fall, the program will expand to cover buildings heated by gas.

To be eligible, residents will need to secure permission from their landlords or strata corporations.

In a separate initiative, BC Hydro is offering an additional $2,500 non-income-tested rebate to condo owners and apartment tenants on high-performance heat pumps and a $1,000 rebate on heat pump water heaters in electrically heated buildings.

The province has budgeted $100 million over two years for heat pump rebates.

 

