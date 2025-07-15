Menu

Crime

Woman found dead, man fatally shot in separate Montreal homicides: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Montreal police have reported two homicides within the span of several hours.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot about 12:45 a.m. in a small downtown park.

He was declared dead at the scene.

At about 5:20 a.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the east-end Anjou borough where they found a 60-year-old woman who had been allegedly killed.

No arrests have been made in either case.

The deaths are the 21st and 22nd reported homicides in 2025 on the territory covered by Montreal police.

