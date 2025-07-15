Woman found dead, man fatally shot in separate Montreal homicides: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police have reported two homicides within the span of several hours.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot about 12:45 a.m. in a small downtown park.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was declared dead at the scene.

At about 5:20 a.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the east-end Anjou borough where they found a 60-year-old woman who had been allegedly killed.

No arrests have been made in either case.

The deaths are the 21st and 22nd reported homicides in 2025 on the territory covered by Montreal police.