Health

Another salami brand added to recall linked to salmonella infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Officials are pulling another brand of salami off the shelves due to an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 84 people have gotten sick and nine landed in hospital after eating deli meat.

Previously, they said the products linked to the outbreak were sold in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba.

They’re now adding Quebec to that list.

Salmonella is a bacterial illness that can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

A Canadian Food Inspection Agency update Thursday says Rea brand Soppressata Salami Sweet has been added to the recall.

Other products include Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025. 

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

