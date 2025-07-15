Winnipeg man busted stealing copper wire from Hydro facility, police say

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg man was arrested early Monday morning after trying to steal copper wire at a Manitoba Hydro facility, police say.

A burglar alarm at the Henlow Bay facility led officers to the scene around 2:43 a.m., where police say a man had broken into the property and was spotted trying to take copper wire.

His attempts to hide were thwarted by security personnel giving real-time updates to officers at the scene.

Police said they also seized a knife from the suspect and identification belonging to another person. They also learned he was the subject of outstanding warrants.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an identity document, and breaching conditions of his release.