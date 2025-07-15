Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man busted stealing copper wire from Hydro facility, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police arrest suspect in rash of retail thefts'
Winnipeg police arrest suspect in rash of retail thefts
RELATED: Winnipeg police say a man suspected in almost 20 retail thefts beginning last month is in custody. Katherine Dornian reports. – Apr 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg man was arrested early Monday morning after trying to steal copper wire at a Manitoba Hydro facility, police say.

A burglar alarm at the Henlow Bay facility led officers to the scene around 2:43 a.m., where police say a man had broken into the property and was spotted trying to take copper wire.

His attempts to hide were thwarted by security personnel giving real-time updates to officers at the scene.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said they also seized a knife from the suspect and identification belonging to another person. They also learned he was the subject of outstanding warrants.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an identity document, and breaching conditions of his release.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say meth partly to blame for copper theft'
Winnipeg police say meth partly to blame for copper theft
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices