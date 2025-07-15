Menu

Health

New Brunswick declares measles outbreak in south-central region, two cases confirmed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
Public health officials in New Brunswick have declared a measles outbreak in the south-central region of the province.

Officials are reporting one new case since last week in Sussex, N.B., bringing the total number of infections to two.

They say other potential infections are being investigated.

The province recently confirmed that measles vaccination rates among children were not at 95 per cent — the minimal threshold scientists say stops the disease from spreading.

The Health Department on July 4 said the 2023-24 school immunization report indicated at least 10 per cent of children were not vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella.

Health Canada says that as of July 5 there were 3,822 measles cases reported across the country this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

