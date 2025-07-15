Menu

Canada

Trump’s new tariff threat the focus as Carney meets with cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 7:51 am
1 min read
Threat of a 35% tariff escalates Canada/U.S. trade tensions
Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with his cabinet today for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep new tariffs on Canada.

Trump said in a letter to Carney last week that the United States will put a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods starting Aug. 1.

The White House says that new tariff wouldn’t apply to goods that are compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Impact of Trump’s latest tariffs threats on B.C. businesses
Canada has yet to respond formally to the latest threat, or to Trump’s recent moves to impose lofty tariffs on copper imports and double existing levies on steel and aluminum.

Carney and Trump agreed last month to work toward a new trade and security pact by July 21, but the U.S. president unilaterally pushed back the timeline to secure a deal.

Carney is also set to meet with Canada’s premiers next week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

