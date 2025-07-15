4 charged after allegedly forcing their way into Toronto MP’s constituency office

Send this page to someone via email

Four men are facing mischief charges after police allege they forced their way into a member of Parliament’s constituency office in northwest Toronto earlier this year.

Police say the four were part of a demonstration outside an MP’s office in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West on the evening of April 24.

They allege the group made its way into the office and occupied the area, causing staff to fear for their safety.

The Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West intersection is in the riding of York South-Weston-Etobicoke, but police did not immediately respond to inquiries about which MP’s office was targeted.

One of the accused, a 26-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with forcible entry, mischief interfering with property, unlawful assembly and unlawful assembly while masked.

Three others, all Toronto men between the ages of 21 and 41, were arrested last Friday and charged with the same offences.