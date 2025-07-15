Guerrero, Kirk represent Toronto at all-star game

See more sharing options

ATLANTA – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will start at first base and bat fifth for the American League in tonight’s Major League Baseball all-star game.

Guerrero will anchor a powerful heart of the American League batting order, hitting second behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and ahead of Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh — the major league home run leader — at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk is also on the AL roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani leads off for the National League, while Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who represents Canada internationally, bats fourth.

Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal will start for the AL, while the NL counters with 2024 rookie of the year Paul Skenes.

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 editions of the Midseason Classic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.