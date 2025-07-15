SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guerrero, Kirk represent Toronto at all-star game

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 5:01 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

ATLANTA – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will start at first base and bat fifth for the American League in tonight’s Major League Baseball all-star game.

Guerrero will anchor a powerful heart of the American League batting order, hitting second behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and ahead of Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh — the major league home run leader — at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala'
One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk is also on the AL roster.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani leads off for the National League, while Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who represents Canada internationally, bats fourth.

Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal will start for the AL, while the NL counters with 2024 rookie of the year Paul Skenes.

Trending Now

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 editions of the Midseason Classic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices