Schoen, Bryant miss practice following bye week for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back from their second bye week of the season, but receiver Dalton Schoen and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant both missed a second straight day of practice with injuries.

According to the official injury report, Schoen has another knee injury and Bryant is dealing with a sore ankle as the team prepares for Friday’s rematch against the Calgary Stampeders who now lead the West Division with a 4-1 record.

While one would think Schoen’s injury would finally open the door for free agent acquisition Dillon Mitchell to make his long-awaited Bombers’ regular season debut, it appears the club is leaning towards Kody Case instead.

Case ran with the first team offence in place of Schoen in Monday’s practice. Case is in his second season with the club and had just one catch in three games as a rookie while also handling some returner duties. He started the 2025 season on the Bombers practice roster.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday’s 680 CJOB Bomber Coach’s Show, head coach Mike O’Shea told host Derek Taylor that Mitchell is more effective at wide out rather than in the slot.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He’s more of an on-the-ball receiver,” said O’Shea. “So, that would require moving a couple pieces to fit one in. But he is a more of an on-the-ball receiver. Doesn’t mean he can’t waggle. Doesn’t mean he can’t do that, but all of our guys, especially if you’re in the slot, if you’re in a waggle position, you got to know all the positions, right, to move around. It’s a little more challenging for sure.

“Dillon Mitchell is a very good football player. You know a little bit behind when it came through training camp in terms of some fitness. But he’s back in good shape. He’s moving around well. And we got some very talented depth.”

With Bryant’s status in question, American Micah Vanterpool was occupying his spot at the left tackle position in practice. Gabe Wallace was with the number one offence at left guard after backing up Vanterpool last game. The loss of Bryant would be significant, but last season’s starting right tackle Eric Lofton returned to practice this week after missing the first four games with a knee injury he suffered early in training camp.

“That’s one of things we have always liked about our team is the depth,” O’Shea told reporters after Monday’s practice. “And the options we have when we need to make a change because of a possible injury situation that necessitates a change. But yeah, they both can play. Eric obviously has a ton of experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lofton appeared in all 18 regular season games with the Bombers last season.

Running backs Peyton Logan (thigh) and Michael Chris-Ike (knee) along with long snapper Mike Benson (hip) also missed Monday’s session.

The Bombers host the Stamps on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. at Princess Auto Stadium.