Tech

Trump set to unveil $70 billion investment in AI and energy initiatives

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 14, 2025 4:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nvidia becomes 1st company to top $4 trillion valuation'
Nvidia becomes 1st company to top $4 trillion valuation
Nvidia has become the first company ever to hit the $4 trillion valuation mark, benefiting from an ongoing surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The tech company first topped the $1 trillion mark in June 2023 and has since quadrupled in value despite setbacks in April due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s wave of new tariffs.
U.S. President Donald Trump will announce $70 billion in artificial intelligence and energy investments on Tuesday, according to a White House official and a person familiar with the initiatives.

Trump will reveal details of these new initiatives at an event near Pittsburgh, where he will be joined by Republican Senator David McCormick, who is hosting the first Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University.

Click to play video: 'U.S. companies announce new AI project ‘Stargate’'
U.S. companies announce new AI project ‘Stargate’
McCormick’s office did not respond on Monday to requests for details of the announcements.

The investments come from various industries that include new data centers and power grid upgrades and expansions, according to the White House official.

© 2025 Reuters

