Alberta surpasses all of the United States in confirmed measles cases

Alberta has surpassed the United States in confirmed measles cases, after 30 new cases were diagnosed over the weekend.

The province has now seen 1,314 cases since the beginning of March.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,288 cases so far this year across 39 states.

The outbreak of the highly contagious disease hasn’t led to any deaths so far in Alberta.

Three people, including two children, have died in the United States.

The U.S. has also seen more hospitalizations, with the CDC reporting 162 people have been hospitalized compared to just over 100 Albertans.

The Alberta government data shows of those with lab-confirmed cases, over 1,000 of them are not vaccinated.

The majority of those who have fallen ill are children and teenagers, who make up over 950 of the cases.

Alberta is home to just under five million people, while the United States population is more than 341 million.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News