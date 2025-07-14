Menu

B.C. provides drought update as province prepares for hot, dry weather

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. officials will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. PT
The province is expected to provide an update on drought conditions on Monday morning as much of B.C. prepares for a stretch of hot and dry weather.

The provincial drought map shows most of B.C. is experiencing drought conditions classified as level two, which means very dry and level three, which is severely dry.

Five is the highest level on the drought scale.

Click to play video: 'B.C. provides drought update as hot, dry weather hangs over the province'
B.C. provides drought update as hot, dry weather hangs over the province

Last week, the drought monitoring summary stated conditions had worsened in parts of the Southern Interior, as streamflows continue to decline.

The province is also expected to address recent changes to the setting of drought levels.

The press conference will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Click to play video: 'Adopt a Pet: Reminders for pet owners during summer heat waves'
Adopt a Pet: Reminders for pet owners during summer heat waves
