B.C. provides drought update as province prepares for hot, dry weather

The province is expected to provide an update on drought conditions on Monday morning as much of B.C. prepares for a stretch of hot and dry weather.
The provincial drought map shows most of B.C. is experiencing drought conditions classified as level two, which means very dry and level three, which is severely dry.
Five is the highest level on the drought scale.
Last week, the drought monitoring summary stated conditions had worsened in parts of the Southern Interior, as streamflows continue to decline.
The province is also expected to address recent changes to the setting of drought levels.
The press conference will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. PT.
