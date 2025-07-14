B.C. provides drought update as province prepares for hot, dry weather

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province is expected to provide an update on drought conditions on Monday morning as much of B.C. prepares for a stretch of hot and dry weather.

The provincial drought map shows most of B.C. is experiencing drought conditions classified as level two, which means very dry and level three, which is severely dry.

Five is the highest level on the drought scale.

1:30 B.C. provides drought update as hot, dry weather hangs over the province

Last week, the drought monitoring summary stated conditions had worsened in parts of the Southern Interior, as streamflows continue to decline.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also expected to address recent changes to the setting of drought levels.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The press conference will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. PT.