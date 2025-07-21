Menu

July 26 – Caredon Village

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted July 21, 2025 12:02 am
1 min read
July 26 – Caredon Village - image
You’re retired…so you should get to live the good life!
This weekend on Talk To The Experts, learn about Careadon Village,  a 55+ Luxury Retirement Living Community, just steps away from the Sturgeon River in St. Albert.  Their concrete and steel building has TONS of amenities like air conditioning in every suite, an on-site restaurant, hair salon, movie theatre, games room, on-site home care, and so much more.
For more, head to CareadonVillage.com. Don’t miss Careadon Village this Saturday on Talk To The Experts.

